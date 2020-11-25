The former Apostolic Nuncio in the USA, Vatican diplomat and titular archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, is repeatedly in the news. On August 26, 2018, he revealed that Pope Francis had been aware of the sexual abuse cases of minors by ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick since June 2013 and not only since July 2018, when the New York Times reported on it. Since then Viganò has been suspended from his offices and duties and lives underground. For security reasons he keeps his whereabouts secret. After several critical comments on the Corona measures in 2020, he wrote an open letter to the US president in early November 2020. Here are some extracts from the letter: